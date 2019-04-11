



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Razor company Gillette is making waves with a photo it tweeted out. The image shows a plus-size model on the beach in a bikini, and it’s causing quite a stir on the internet.

Go out there and slay the day 💪🏼 📸 Glitter + Lazers pic.twitter.com/cIc0R3JfpR — Gillette Venus (@GilletteVenus) April 3, 2019

“Your worth is not measured by your size of your waist” is just some of the inspirational artwork inside of Curve Conscious, Philly’s first plus-sized consignment boutique.

“She’s one of the most positive people that I’ve found online,” Curve Conscious owner Adrienne Ray said.

Ray is talking about Instagram lifestyle influence Anna O’Brien, who shares candid body positivity on her page.

One photo caught the eye of Gillette Venus, who shared her photo with the caption “go out there and slay the day.”

“We want people reflected in the media that look like us,” Ray said.

But not all of social media agreed, hitting back with tweets like “You should be sued by the doctor associations, you are promoting death,” and “celebrating morbid obesity is not a good thing. Wake up” and “Wow this is so unhealthy.”

“I think that when people just don’t understand how someone who is larger than they are can be actually happy,” Ray said.

When it comes to health, O’Brien’s supporters on social media pointed out other brands that routinely promote underweight models.

“I was bullied in school and being bullied because I was always overweight,” Brewerytown resident Jeannine Friday said.

Friday says, thanks to brands embracing different body types, society is slowly becoming more inclusive and realistic.

“Seeing a woman who actually has the same cellulite as we have or has the same flaws that we have, it’s breathtaking,” Friday said. “It’s a breath of fresh air.”

Gillette Venus responded, tweeting that they support women of all sized and “we love Anna because she lives out loud and loves her skin no matter how the ‘rules’ say she should display it.”

Venus is committed to representing beautiful women of all shapes, sizes, and skin types because ALL types of beautiful skin deserve to be shown. We love Anna because she lives out loud and loves her skin no matter how the “rules” say she should display it 💙 — Gillette Venus (@GilletteVenus) April 4, 2019

According to a 2017 Boston University study, researchers found that the risk of death was 12% higher for underweight subjects than for overweight study subjects.

However, it also found that morbidly obese subjects had a drastically higher risk. Still, none of that determines how happy a person is or what brand of razors they should use.