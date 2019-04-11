  • CBS 3On Air

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s sister has retired as a federal appellate judge in Philadelphia, ending a misconduct inquiry launched after a report that she participated in Trump family schemes to dodge taxes. The retirement of Maryanne Trump Barry was revealed in an April 1 order signed by a top court official in New York, where the misconduct case was assigned.

A judicial panel began the review in response to citizen complaints after The New York Times published a story alleging the president and his siblings evaded inheritance taxes.

The April 1 order said Barry’s voluntary retirement ends the review.

Barry was not identified by name in the order, but the facts matched her circumstances.

Barry didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Trump has called the Times expose a false “hit piece.”

