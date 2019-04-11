



HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) – On this week’s ‘Taste With Tori,’ she takes us to a family-owned Italian restaurant and pizzeria in Horsham. The owners of U’Panzerott promise to bring a taste of Italy to you with their authentic Italian cuisine.

With a glimpse of their wood-fired oven, your belly will be burning for their kind of Italian.

“We cook in our way, I mean like we cook in Italy, in South Italy, in Puglia,” owner Cosimo said.

U’Panzerott is a sit-down spot and pizzeria serving the classic that Cosimo brought back from the boot, including the Panzerott, or fried calzone.

“It’s a street food and when people don’t want to waste time at a restaurant, [they can] just take one and go,” Cosimo said.

Cosimo use to work for the Italian Navy.

“So they sent me here to work with [the] American Navy,” Cosimo said.

Then, he and his family dove into their restaurant, where there’s no rush, just bliss.

“You have to enjoy because this moment never comes back, so eat together, enjoy,” Cosimo added.

The restaurant is known for its deep-fried calzone that is filled with sauce, cheese and capers.

“Your tongue can taste the bubbles from the fryer, you’re getting this crunchy texture and stringy cheese,” Vittoria Woodill explained.

The garlic pancetta, Italian sausage and broccoli rabe will also satisfy your taste buds.

“The sausage and broccoli rabe flavor is fantastic and the pancetta brings it up. It tastes so fresh it’s ridiculous,” Woodill said.

And last but not least, you have to try Momma’s prized cannoli cake served slightly warm.

“This will blow your Italian boots off. So you get this cannoli cream that slathers your tongue then you start to mix it around and it has that delicate cheese flavor to it,” Woodill said.