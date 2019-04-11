



(Also known by the traditional name: Involtini Di Parmigiana Di Melanzane)

Ingredients:

Eggplant

Flour

Eggs

Pecorino Romano

Mozzarella

Mortadella

Tomato sauce

Chopped basil and parsley (for garnish)

Directions:

Preheat oil in a frying pan and bring tomato sauce to a simmer in a sauce pan. Meanwhile, thinly slice the eggplant and coat each piece in flour. To make the egg wash, combine eggs, salt, pepper and Pecorino Romano cheese. Bathe eggplant in egg wash and place in hot oil. Lightly fry for one minute on each side until golden brown. Remove eggplant from frying pan and place on plate. Top eggplant with slices of cheese and mortadella. Roll eggplant and place in hot tomato sauce. Spoon tomato sauce over eggplant rolls and add more mozzarella cheese on top. Cover until mozzarella is melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and plate. Garnish with basil and parsley.

Check out Taste with Tori’s feature on U’Panzerott in Horsham!