



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and leaders and advocates from Women Against Rape rallied Thursday outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall. The message is about their vision of ending sexual violence in the city of Philadelphia.

“Twenty-seven-thousand employees of our city will be required to take sexual harassment training. It’s not optional, it’s required,” said Philadelphia Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown.

WOAR will also be adding chat and text to their 24-hour hotline. Last year, they received over 5,000 telephone calls to their hotline and they are looking to expand the number of people they are able to reach.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney declared Thursday as “Teal Day” in the city, which represents awareness for sexual assault survivors.

