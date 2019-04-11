



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rubber band company has come up with an alternative to plastic straws. Workers at the Alliance Rubber Company in Arkansas are producing silicone straws.

The process involves using the FDA-compliant silicone compound they use to make rubber bands. The straws are manufactured in two standard sizes and colors.

The company says its quick and easy process could be the answer to helping save the environment.