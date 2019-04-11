Filed Under:Afghanistan, Chris Slutman, Local TV


DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The remains of a local Marine killed in Afghanistan are now back on American soil. The dignified transfer of remains for Sgt. Chris Slutman took place Thursday night at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Slutman, of Wilmington, was killed Monday when his convoy was attacked by a Taliban militant driving a car rigged with explosives. Three Marines and a contractor were killed in the bombing.

Slutman was not only a Marine, but also a decorated member of the New York City Fire Department.

The 43-year-old is survived by his wife and three daughters. New York first responders are raising funds for Slutman’s family.

