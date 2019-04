PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a gunman after a man is shot and killed in East Falls. Gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on the 3100 of Berkeley Drive.

Officers arrived and found a man, shot multiple times, lying on the sidewalk.

Medics rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

Officials believe the victim was targeted on the same street he lived on.

So far, police have not named a suspect or a motive.