PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman had her ear nearly severed in an aggravated assault in the Kensington section of the city. Philadelphia police responded to a back alley on the 3300 block of I Street, just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, for a woman suffering from blunt trauma to the back of her head, along with an almost severed ear, according to police.

Authorities say the victim appears to be in her early to mid 20s and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have yet to be made. Police are looking into the events that led to the assault.

If you have any information, contact Philadelphia Police.