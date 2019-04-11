PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A person familiar with the planning tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball will play the 2026 All-Star Game in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Sources also confirmed to Eyewitness News that Citizens Bank Park will be hosting the All-Star Game that year.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because no announcement had been made.

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday and is set to include Commissioner Rob Manfred, Phillies owner John Middleton, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

The last time Philadelphia hosted the MLB All-Star Game was 1996.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)