PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was found shot and killed at an auto repair shop in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened at Northeast Speedometer, located on the 4800 block of Benner Street, around 3:15 p.m.

Police say a 56-year-old man was shot multiple times in his upper body.

He was transported to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No weapons have been recovered at this time.