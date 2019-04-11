



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware health officials are warning of a possible hepatitis A exposure at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Middletown. The Division of Public Health announced Thursday that the location at 540 W. Main St. may have exposed employees and patrons to the virus between March 31 and April 10.

Anyone who dined at the chain between those dates is encouraged to contact their health care provider. Employees of the restaurant are also urged to contact their doctor and receive the hepatitis A vaccine or a shot of immune globulin to prevent severe illness.

Hepatitis A is viral infection of the liver and usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.

Symptoms include nausea, loss of appetite, fatigue, fever, brown-colored urine and yellowing of the skin or eyes. Symptoms can appear 15 to 50 days after exposure.

DPH officials say there is no specific treatment for hepatitis A and that rest and fluids are recommended.

The Buffalo Wild Wings voluntarily closed for cleaning and sanitation after learning of the possible exposure. It is scheduled to reopen Friday.