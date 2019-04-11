



WAYNESBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A wanted Pennsylvania woman who taunted a sheriff’s department online by asking if they “do pick up or delivery” has gotten a response: They do both, and she’s in custody. Chloe Jones commented on a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office featuring her as one of the county’s most wanted, writing “Do you guys do pick up or delivery??” followed by four crying-laughing emojis.

Police say she had failed to appear in court on assault charges.

Several Businesses Along Jewelers Row Receive Eviction Letters As Developer Plans To Build High-Rise Condo Tower

She then got into arguments with other commenters and claimed she was at a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Police there tracked her down this week, and she was extradited to Pennsylvania.

Court records don’t say whether she has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.

The sheriff’s office took to Facebook again to announce her arrest and added that Jones “and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use.”

The sheriff’s department started the Facebook page on March 20 to let the county residents know what events and activities the department is involved in.

Since posting the images of the county’s 10 most wanted, officials have apprehended six individuals and one turned himself in to the department.

“Our Facebook page has proven to be a valuable asset to our department in bringing wanted persons to justice,” Interim Sheriff Marcus Simms said in a statement. “We owe a great deal of gratitude to the citizens and law enforcement of our county and the surrounding counties.”

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)