



MARLTON, N.J. (CBS)— Authorities in Evesham Township say a man impersonated as a fire extinguisher inspector at a local Dunkin’ Donuts and stole $400. The incident happened March 27 at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 73 in Marlton.

Surveillance cameras show the man as he entered the store. According to police, the man told store employees he was there to inspect their fire extinguishers.

Police say, after the bogus inspection, the man gave a fake bill to the worker for his services and was given $400.

If you recognize the suspect, contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.