  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Evesham Police Department, Evesham Township News, Local, Local TV


MARLTON, N.J. (CBS)— Authorities in Evesham Township say a man impersonated as a fire extinguisher inspector at a local Dunkin’ Donuts and stole $400. The incident happened March 27 at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 73 in Marlton.

(credit: Evesham Township Police)

 

Surveillance cameras show the man as he entered the store. According to police, the man told store employees he was there to inspect their fire extinguishers.

Police say, after the bogus inspection, the man gave a fake bill to the worker for his services and was given $400.

If you recognize the suspect, contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s