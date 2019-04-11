



ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – An 11-year-old boy in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey is on a mission to help those in need. Zachary Miller is looking to collect 25,000 pairs of shoes for Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that distributes shoes and clothing around the world.

To help him reach his goal, Zachary is teaming up with the Robbinsville Township Police Department for a shoe drive on June 9.

The shoe-drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the police department at 1117 Route 130 North.

Donated shoes will be repurposed and distributed through Soles4Souls’ micro-enterprise program that create jobs in Haiti, Honduras and other developing nations. The program helps individuals start small businesses.

