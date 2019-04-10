  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Researchers are warning consumers about the popular, over-the-counter teeth whitening strips. A new study from Stockton University has found the key ingredient in them could damage a protein deep within your tooth.

The study found that hydrogen peroxide breaks down a collagen in a tooth’s dentin layer, which is the second hardest tissue that lies underneath the outer enamel and provides support.

But the damage may not be permanent, more research is needed to determine if collagen can be regenerated.

Most studies of whitening strips have focused on the tooth enamel, but this research looked at what happened to the deeper layers when they are exposed to hydrogen peroxide.

 

