



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Federal authorities say a woman with a loaded gun was stopped at a checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport and later cited for weapons violations. The Transportation Security Administration says officers detected the handgun in the woman’s carry-on bag on Wednesday morning.

They say the 9mm handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

Officials said they contacted Philadelphia police who confiscated the firearm, detained the woman for questioning and then cited her on weapons violations.

Officials say it’s the fourth time this year a gun has been detected at one of the airport checkpoints. Last year, officials say, 25 firearms were detected at the airport’s checkpoints. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

Officials say 86 percent of firearms detected at checkpoints nationwide last year were loaded and one-third had a bullet in the chamber.

