By Erik Chambliss
Filed Under:Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a double shooting on the 1400 block of East Washington Lane in the city’s West Oak Lane section. A 47-year-old female was shot once in the left calf and a 22-year-old male was shot once in his right leg, according to police.

Both were taken to Einstein Medical Center, where they both are in stable condition.

Police have not recovered a weapon and do not have any suspects or known motive for the shooting.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Philadelphia Police.

