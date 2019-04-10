PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeremy Hellickson pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Matt Adams drove in four runs and the Washington Nationals routed the Philadelphia Phillies 15-1 on Wednesday night.

One night after wasting a five-run lead in a 10-6 loss in 10 innings, the Phillies were flat. Bryce Harper was 0 for 2 with a walk against his former team, and an offense that was averaging 6.3 runs per game got shut down by four pitchers.

Hellickson (1-0) struck out six in his first start this season. He was Philadelphia’s opening day starter in 2016-17.

Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr struck out Brian Dozier and Yan Gomes while allowing one run in the ninth.

Nationals reliever Trevor Rosenthal retired a batter for the first time this season after allowing his first 10 to reach safely. He walked a hitter before striking out Andrew Knapp. Rosenthal then walked two more to load the bases. He gave up a run on a groundout, but Altherr flied out to end it.

The Nationals jumped on Nick Pivetta (1-1) for three runs in the first and kept piling on. They outscored the Phillies 24-1 in the final 15 innings over two games.

Adam Eaton, Dozier and Anthony Rendon hit consecutive singles to load the bases to start the game. Pivetta walked Juan Soto to force in a run. Adams had a sacrifice fly and Yan Gomes drove in another run with an infield single.

Hellickson sparked a three-run fourth with a single. Eaton walked with two outs and Dozier reached on an infield single to load the bases. Rendon ripped a double to right-center that cleared the bases. Adams followed with an RBI double to make it 7-0.

The Phillies were one strike from victory Tuesday night but Victor Robles hit a tying solo homer off Edubray Ramos. Soto launched a three-run shot in the 10th.

Ramos, who has one career save, was used in mop-up duty in this one and gave up four runs while getting only two outs.

Pivetta was chased in the fourth after allowing seven runs and seven hits.

STREAKING

Rendon has a 10-game hitting streak. He’s batting .474 (18 for 38) with seven doubles, four homers and 14 RBIs in that span.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer threw on flat ground instead of a mound because of soreness in his lower right leg after he got hit by a line drive in his last outing. He’s still expected to make his scheduled start Saturday.

Phillies: OF Roman Quinn (right oblique strain) will move up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to continue his rehab.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Open a three-game series at home against Pittsburgh following an off day. LHP Patrick Corbin (0-0, 3.75 ERA) starts Friday night.

Phillies: RHP Jake Arrieta (1-1, 2.77) goes Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Miami.

