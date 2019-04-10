



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers hired their first full-time female player development coach in team history. The Sixers announced Wednesday that Lindsey Harding was promoted to the position.

Prior to becoming the team’s player development coach, Harding served as a pro personnel scout for the Sixers during the 2018-19 season.

“Lindsey Harding has quickly become a valued member of our organization and she possesses a great basketball mind,” said Sixers general manager Elton Brand in a statement. “Promoting Lindsey to player development coach was a natural fit and our players and staff will greatly benefit from her extensive basketball experience. We look forward to the work she will do on and off the court, in further developing our roster.”

“I am very excited about Lindsey’s promotion to player development coach,” said Sixers head coach Brett Brown. “Her many years of basketball experiences and success, will certainly be a welcomed addition to our very diverse and growing coaching staff. The development of our players from a skill acquisition and holistic standpoint, have always been at the forefront of our objectives. Her personality, work ethic and spirit will only add to her ability to coach and help us develop our players. I think she’s going to be a star.”

The former No. 1 overall pick, Harding played nine seasons in the WNBA and also played internationally. Harding was named the 2007 Naismith College Player of the Year after leading the Duke Blue Devils to a 32-2 record and had her No. 10 retired.