



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The owners of a Philadelphia tow truck company have been charged with insurance fraud. Police say 47-year-old Joseph Moreno and 29-year-old Dwight Williams, both of Philadelphia, surrendered to police last month.

Police say the insurance fraud occurred on the 2200 block of West Westmoreland Street on April 24, 2016.

Both suspects were charged with racketeer influence and corrupt organization, theft by deception, deceptive practices and insurance fraud.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m.