By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The owners of a Philadelphia tow truck company have been charged with insurance fraud. Police say 47-year-old Joseph Moreno and 29-year-old Dwight Williams, both of Philadelphia, surrendered to police last month.

Police say the insurance fraud occurred on the 2200 block of West Westmoreland Street on April 24, 2016.

Credit: CBS 3

Both suspects were charged with racketeer influence and corrupt organization, theft by deception, deceptive practices and insurance fraud.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m.

