



MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man has been sentenced to 12.5 to 25 years in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a deputy sheriff during the execution of a warrant in 2017, District Attorney Katayoun Copeland announced Wednesday.

Forty-one-year-old Jeromy Jones was also sentenced to five years state probation and ordered to pay restitution. Jones pleaded guilty in January of this year to attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime.

Jones was charged following an investigation of the August 9 incident, when officers went to Jones’ Collingdale home to execute a probation violation warrant. Officials say after several knocks on the door went unanswered, they turned to leave when Jones opened the door and emerged with a clear glass bottle of liquid with flames emerging from the top.

Jones then threw the Molotov cocktail at a deputy sheriff, engulfing his lower body in flames.

“Jeromy Jones threw a Molotov cocktail directly at Sergeant Maraini, with the clear intent to kill him. As a result of his violent actions against law enforcement, the defendant will spend the 12.5 years of his life in prison. I would like to commend the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Collingdale Police Department, and CID Detectives Larry Patterson and Dave Tyler for their quick response. I would also like to commend Assistant District Attorney Mary Mann for her outstanding prosecutorial skills and for bringing this case to justice for Sergeant Maraini and our other law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect the residents of Delaware County,” Copeland said.