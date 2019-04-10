



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Miss America pageant will not be returning to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall, which has hosted the competition for nearly 80 years. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Miss America officials say it is “too expensive to produce the event there.”

“Both CRDA and the Miss America Organization agree it is too expensive to produce the event in Boardwalk Hall,” Miss America said in a statement. “CRDA has told city leaders and MAO it wants to keep the competition in Atlantic City and has been actively helping MAO explore alternative venues. MAO is also exploring other cities as well. When the MAO Board of Directors has reviewed all of the proposals, MAO will make a public announcement.”

However, they do want to keep the pageant in Atlantic City and they are looking at alternative venues.