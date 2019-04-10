  • CBS 3On Air

FILE PHOTO (Credit: Thinkstock)


NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — A minor earthquake off the South Shore of Long Island was felt in parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor, with a magnitude of 3.0, happened at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday.

The epicenter was about 33 miles southeast of Southampton.

(credit: USGS)

According to the USGS, people felt it in Wood Ridge, Matawan and Trenton, New Jersey; Smyrna and Frederica, Delaware; and Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Newsday says Suffolk County and Southampton police received no calls reporting the quake.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

