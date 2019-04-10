



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– You probably know two types of animal lovers, those who love dogs and those who love cats. According to a General Social Survey conducted at the University of Chicago, dog owners are much happier than cat owners.

This survey found that 36 percent of dog owners reported being “very happy,” and only 18 percent of cat owners said they were “very happy.”

One reason, according to the study, is that dog owners are more likely to be married and own homes versus cat owners. Both of these factors have been known to contribute towards someone’s overall life satisfaction.

Another is that dog owners are more likely to form friendships with people in their neighborhoods, especially when they are out walking their pets.