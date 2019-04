NEW YORK (CBS) – A big cat with a whole lotta love to give is looking for a forever home. Meet Barsik.

The 41-pound cat is currently at a New York City animal rescue service and needs a new home so he can start to lose weight.

Barsik’s shocking weight might qualify him for a world record or two, but Guinness World Records stopped the category of “heaviest cat” more than 20 years ago to prevent people from overfeeding their pets.