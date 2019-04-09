By CBS3 Staff
FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating a crash that killed a 3-year-old boy in Fairless Hills, Bucks County. The accident happened in the area of 971 Lincoln Highway, shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say the toddler was transported to Jefferson Bucks Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Crash reconstruction experts and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office are assisting police in the investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Falls Township Police at 215-949-9100.

