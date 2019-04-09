



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Volunteers spanned out across Camden’s business district Tuesday. They rolled up their sleeves to beautify one of the gateways to the city.

Tuesday was cleanup day in the city of Camden. Spring cleaning was in full swing along Mt. Ephraim Avenue’s small business corridor.

It’s an all-out effort by city and county officials, along with business owners, to spruce up their city.

“This is a continuation of our business corridor cleanup, eradicating debris, graffiti and literally just getting business owners to buy into the whole Team Up Clean Up,” Camden Mayor Frank Moran said.

The Team Up Clean Up initiative has brought communities together with one goal in mind.

“We’ll be, first of all, removing all litter and debris off the streets,” Moran said, “We’re gonna be talking to the business owners and telling them about their responsibilities.”

Jasper Cain owns A Touch of Jazz Hair Gallery and welcomes the cleanup project. He believes it will help to attract more business and more qualified workers.

“We strive to give quality service here, so we don’t have a problem getting customers, it’s just that qualified people find it a little harder to want to work in such a challenging area,” Cain said.

From cutting crime, to clearing a path to a cleaner city, Team Up Clean Up hopes to make a difference one trash pickup at a time.

“It’s all appreciated, it’s all needed,” Camden resident Larry Burgess said. “Now we can get some of this trash off the blocks instead of leaving it all around.”

The city has more cleanups planned, reaching each neighborhood over the spring, summer and fall.