PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fans were loving the Rhys Hoskins home runs on Monday night, but a couple of fans are celebrating really hard! Nick Capretti and Nick Gore made a bet last weekend that if Hoskins hit a home run, Gore had to chug a beer out of his boot.

Well, Hoskins hit one and then one in the next game, and then two on Monday night.

Just like Hoskins, Gore just kept going.

Gore tells CBS3, “When Rhys slugs, we chug!”