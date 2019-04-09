  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects wanted for shooting a 22-year-old man five times. The shooting happened Sunday morning at about 1:18 a.m. on the 5900 block of North Park Avenue in the city’s Fern Rock neighborhood.

Police say the two suspects approached the victim from behind and produced two handguns. They then began firing at the victim without exchanging any words.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

(Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Police describe the first suspect as a thinly-built black man wearing a gray hoodie, with an unknown logo on the chest area and emblem on the right sleeve. He was wearing gray pants with white and black sneakers.

The second suspect is being described as a black man with a light complexion, wearing a dark-colored bubble-type jacket and dark-colored hoodie. He was wearing dark-colored pants with sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-3353.

