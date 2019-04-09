



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 2018 was a record-breaking year for tourism in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau released its annual report Tuesday.

According to the data, 1.3 million people visited the city last year. The economic impact from overseas visitation reached $1.1 billion, and Center City hotel occupancy climbed to an all-time high of 79.6%.

“When our hotels are full, that means our residents have more opportunities to work,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “Housekeepers, front desk staff, restaurant servers can all put food on their tables and contribute to our economy.”

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau spotlighted the banner year at Tuesday’s annual meeting at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.