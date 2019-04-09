



MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Investigators have located the main parachute of an experienced skydiver who fell to his death in Williamstown, New Jersey on Sunday night. Officials say the parachute was found in a wooded area near the Atlantic City Expressway, approximately one mile from where the victim landed, late on Monday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses say they saw 54-year-old Paul Haaf Jr., of Monroe Township, “falling through the sky.”

Investigators say Haaf was taking part in a group jump with Skydive Cross Keys when, shortly into the jump, he began having trouble with his parachute.

Family members say he started jumping when he was 40 years old and has done more than 1,200 jumps.

His brother told Eyewitness News it was a higher than usual jump and that Haaf was the second one out of the plane.

Authorities say the primary chute opened but it did not deploy correctly.

Haaf attempted to deploy the secondary chute, but authorities aren’t sure if it also did not work correctly, or if there just wasn’t enough time before Haaf hit the ground.

The Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Haaf’s cause of death was due to multiple injuries and ruled the manner of death accidental.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the Monroe Township Police Department are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Federal Aviation Administration.