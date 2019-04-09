  • CBS 3On Air

Local


PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) – A part of I-476 in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County is closed after a dump truck overturned, Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened on the southbound lanes of I-476, near the Mid-County toll plaza, around 12:45 p.m.

Three left lanes are currently blocked.

It’s unclear why the driver lost control.

There is no word if anyone was injured.

 

