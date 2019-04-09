Comments
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) – A part of I-476 in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County is closed after a dump truck overturned, Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened on the southbound lanes of I-476, near the Mid-County toll plaza, around 12:45 p.m.
Three left lanes are currently blocked.
It’s unclear why the driver lost control.
There is no word if anyone was injured.