



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Local military-bound high school students are receiving a special gift to commemorate their decision to join the military. Our Community Salutes , a nonprofit organization honoring seniors who plan to enlist into the military, is gifting more than 3,000 enlistees a U.S. Constitution pocket guide.

The pocket guides will be presented to enlistees at their 2019 OCS High School Senior Enlistee Recognition Ceremonies being conducted throughout the country this spring. Ceremonies in our area will take place in Philadelphia, Bucks County, Montgomery County and Chester County.

“In many ways, the documents contained in the OCS pocket guide are the blueprints for the freedoms we enjoy in the United States – freedoms that would not be possible without the commitment of young enlistees to serve our nation,” said Dr. Kenneth Hartman, former U.S. Army officer and founder and president of Our Community Salutes. “Our hope is that new service members will carry this pocket guide with them to learn about the document that embodies the noble ideals and principles that safeguard our liberties.”

The 96-page pocket guide contains the entire text of the Constitution, Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence, along with interesting insights into the men who wrote the Constitution.

Fellow Medal of Honor Recipient and Navy SEAL Edward Byers Jr., who enlisted in the Navy after high school, added, “I can’t think of a better gift to give a new service member. I plan to carry my copy with me at all times.”

More information about OCS and how to register for a Senior Enlistee Recognition Ceremony near you, visit OurCommunitySalutes.org.