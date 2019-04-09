



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman in Delaware has written a book about coping with obsessive compulsive disorder. People with OCD can’t control obsessive thoughts or compulsive behaviors, things like repeated hand-washing or checking a locked door. Jacqueline Watson’s new book comes from decades of experience.

Watson, who was born in 1928, grew up during the Depression in a small town in Missouri. Her simple world got complicated when she was 10 years old.

‘Way Easier To Prevent Than It Is To Stop’: Nationwide Push To Raise Legal Age To Buy Tobacco, Vaping Products To 21

“I just thought I had a habit of worrying about every little thing,” said Watson.

Now, at the age of 91 and living in a retirement community, Watson, who was eventually diagnosed with OCD, has written a book called “The Habit.”

“I thought the illness was a bad habit,” said Watson.

As a child, she kept her obsessive worrying a secret. It was during a time when mental health wasn’t well understood or recognized.

“It was pretty bad,” said Watson.

She was finally diagnosed in her 20s and therapy and medication have helped.

“You don’t get over it exactly, you learn how to control it,” explained Watson. “When I feel like I’m getting into it, I stop myself and say, ‘Now, don’t go there.'”

Conflicting Guidelines On When, How Often Women Should Be Screened For Breast Cancer

With her OCD under control, Watson got married, had a son and became a newspaper editor. She spent the last four years writing the book.

By sharing her journey to understand and cope with OCD, Watson hopes to de-mystify the condition and she has an important message to others who might have it.

“Get help because you can’t do it on your own,” said Watson.

In the book, Watson says, regardless of the time in which you grew up, people are the same and everyone wants the same love and acceptance.

She say’s it’s about time the country has started to outgrow the shame of mental illness.