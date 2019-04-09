  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:IRS, Local, Local TV, Tax Deadline, Washington News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are less than a week away from the April 15 tax deadline and we’re learning more about this year’s tax filing and refunds. The Internal Revenue Service says it has disbursed more than $206 billion in refunds through March 29.

Delaware High School Student Lands Job With Cardi B

That’s down nearly 3% from the same period last year.

The IRS has also processed and issued fewer refunds as well.

Thief Steals $21,000 Worth Of Panties From Victoria’s Secret, Police Say

Tax preparers say this is all expected after the Republican’s 2017 tax law was put in place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s