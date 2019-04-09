Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are less than a week away from the April 15 tax deadline and we’re learning more about this year’s tax filing and refunds. The Internal Revenue Service says it has disbursed more than $206 billion in refunds through March 29.
Delaware High School Student Lands Job With Cardi B
That’s down nearly 3% from the same period last year.
The IRS has also processed and issued fewer refunds as well.
Thief Steals $21,000 Worth Of Panties From Victoria’s Secret, Police Say
Tax preparers say this is all expected after the Republican’s 2017 tax law was put in place.