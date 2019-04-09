



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are less than a week away from the April 15 tax deadline and we’re learning more about this year’s tax filing and refunds. The Internal Revenue Service says it has disbursed more than $206 billion in refunds through March 29.

That’s down nearly 3% from the same period last year.

The IRS has also processed and issued fewer refunds as well.

Tax preparers say this is all expected after the Republican’s 2017 tax law was put in place.