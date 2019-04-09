BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities say a drug bust at a Berlin, New Jersey home led to the discovery of an improvised explosive device, along with several bomb-making materials. The discovery was made Friday after a narcotics search warrant was executed at a home on Day Avenue.

During the search, detectives found an IED and materials to make additional devices in a bedroom. Homes in the area were evacuated while the bomb squad removed the materials.

Officers also seized crystal meth, heroin, five rifles, four handguns, and cash from the home.

Police arrested 40-year-old Don Lee Wheeler and 30-year-old Jemma Love, both of Berlin.

Wheeler was charged with possession of an improvised explosive device, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, three counts of possession of a weapon during a CDS offense, three counts of possession of a handgun, one count of maintaining a fortified premises, receiving stolen property and possession of CDS. Love was charged possession of CDS.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Suburban Narcotics Task Force, Berlin Borough Police Department, and the Lower Camden County Regional Special Response Team all responded to the incident.