PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Heinz Company is pushing the limits when it comes to creating new products. We’ll let you decide if this new spread tempts your tastebuds.

Heinz is teaming up with Cadbury to launch a creme egg-flavored mayonnaise.

The spread will be available in London from April 11 to the 13th, just in time for Easter.

Some say it’s great with crumpets — a thick, flat and savory cake.