  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cardi B, Local, Local TV, New Castle News


NEW CASTLE, Del. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old Delaware high school student is shooting a promotional video where Cardi B is making an appearance. According to the Colonial School District, Destin Lloyd, a senior at William Penn High School, was selected to shoot video of the city of Wilmington and will also shoot when Cardi B makes an appearance at Bydaway Bash on April 26.

“This is exactly what happens when we offer our students access and opportunity. I strongly believe our students rise to the top when given a chance. Destin discovered his passion, and his teachers at William Penn have helped fuel it,” said Superintendent Dr. Dusty Blakey.

Lloyd edited the video at William Penn High in the school’s digital media classroom.

Click here to watch the video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s