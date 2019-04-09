



NEW CASTLE, Del. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old Delaware high school student is shooting a promotional video where Cardi B is making an appearance. According to the Colonial School District, Destin Lloyd, a senior at William Penn High School, was selected to shoot video of the city of Wilmington and will also shoot when Cardi B makes an appearance at Bydaway Bash on April 26.

“This is exactly what happens when we offer our students access and opportunity. I strongly believe our students rise to the top when given a chance. Destin discovered his passion, and his teachers at William Penn have helped fuel it,” said Superintendent Dr. Dusty Blakey.

Lloyd edited the video at William Penn High in the school’s digital media classroom.

