



SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Police in three Delaware County communities have issued a crackdown on teen drinking. Police say the teens have been using a popular residential spot to throw parties, leaving behind a mess.

It’s littered with beer cans, trash and even drug paraphernalia.

By day, the winding trail is a quiet, wooded paradise. But at night, neighbors say serenity is replaced by an underage drinking party zone locals have long called “The Palace.”

“We’ve had dining rooms here, dining chairs here,” said local resident Rosemarie Trainer.

That’s right, furniture and chairs. But it’s the noise, loud music and beer cans and bottles that infuriate people like Trainer.

Group Of Juveniles Assault 63-Year-Old Man In Center City, Police Say

“I’m the one who cleans up and I like to walk here and not stumble over beer cans,” Trainer said.

She and others’ complaints have been heard by the Upper Darby Township Police Department.

“They create this monster, the teenagers create this monster,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

Now, the party may be over. A serious enforcement crackdown is in effect. Eyewitness News obtained a letter sent to Cardinal O’Hara High School students, warning of “zero tolerance.”

“Anybody we catch, they’re getting locked up, there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it,” Chitwood said. “I don’t care who it is.”

New Jersey High School Principal Who Went Into Coma After Bone Marrow Donation Dies

The township’s mountain bike team will patrol, along with other units.

“On one part of the township, I’m dealing with robbery and sexual assault and predators, and on the other part, I’m dealing with kids drinking,” Chitwood said. “Give me a break.”

“I don’t care whose kid it is, whether a judge’s kid or police officer’s kid, or a businessman, I don’t care,” Chitwood said, “They get locked up.”

The letter sent to Cardinal O’Hara students also warns of curfew violations, jaywalking violations, disorderly conduct, noise ordinance violations, littering and trespassing.