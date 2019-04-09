



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A community came together Monday night to remember a father and his son that were killed in a house fire, while another young boy fights for his life. The tragedy unfolded in Chester Sunday morning.

Overcome with grief, the mother of one young boy killed and another critically wounded in the fire was unable to speak before a vigil for her family.

A short time later, surrounded by at least four dozen family members and friends, a moment of prayer, a candlelight vigil and memories from the young boys’ aunt.

“He was just a hardworking father, trying to do everything he can for his children,” Piseitta Arrington said.

Seven-year-old James Comeger and his father, Ralph Freeman, died Sunday after a fire tore through their apartment above an abandoned store.

Four-year-old Jeremiah Freeman remains at CHOP in critical condition, sedated and on a ventilator.

“I will be there to see my nephew, I will be there a lot,” Arrington said. “Being there, talking him through , praying with him. He’s going to come through.”

And the dozens of others gathered for the vigil say they’ll send their prayers, as well.

“It’s a nice thing when people can come together, especially at a time like this, and be focused on one thing and that’s healing,” grandfather Brian Cooper said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

A representative from the mayor’s office has helped create a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.