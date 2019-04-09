



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a big inconvenience for those who travel to the Jersey Shore throughout the summer and businesses are concerned they will be affected. Construction on a popular bridge down the shore will not be completed in time for the start of the beach season. The Townsend’s Inlet Bridge, that connects Sea Isle City and Avalon, will be closed until at least late summer.

The bridge has been closed since last September and was supposed to be reopened this May. Now, it may be out of service for almost, if not all of, the busy summer season.

Last fall, repairs began to replace seven spans of the deteriorating bridge near the Avalon side.

Popular Townsend’s Inlet Bridge At Jersey Shore Now Scheduled To Reopen In Late Summer

The Cape May County Bridge Commission announced Monday that due to weather delays and basically underestimating the complexity of the project, instead of reopening on the target date of May 22, the bridge will remain closed until “late summer.”

Businesses that benefit from the free flow of traffic between islands are deeply concerned.

And while they’re not sure there’s anyway to remedy the situation for this summer, they want a permanent solution for keeping the bridge open since it’s been closed about a half dozen times this decade for repairs.

“We keep doing repairs, this is not the [first] summer where we’ve missed it,” Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce President Chris Glancey said. “This is probably the first summer that it’s gone past the middle of July so we might lose a whole summer, you’re never going to make the deadline and it’s obvious they never do.”