PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Could two Sixers players make an appearance in “Bad Boys 3?” Tobias Harris tweeted a photo of himself, Boban Marjanovic and Philly’s own Will Smith with the caption “#BadBoysForLife.”

Smith is currently in Miami filming “Bad Boys 3.”

The Sixers are also in town facing off against the Heat Tuesday night.

The Sixers have clinched the third-seed for the playoffs.