



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal authorities are now investigating a four-alarm fire at a Port Richmond thrift store that caused nearly $2 million in damage. The fire Sunday destroyed the Thrifty Irishman thrift store, located at 2226 E. Butler St.

The National Response Team of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with members of the ATF Philadelphia Arson and Explosives Task Force, are assisting in the investigation.

The thrift store fire completely devoured the building and caused $1.8 million in damage.

The National Response Team was requested to assist with the origin and cause of the fire.

“ATF is committed to working with our partners at the Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments by adding our expertise and resources to the investigation”, said Special Agent in Charge Donald Robinson, of the ATF Philadelphia Field Division.

The warehouse sold everything from clothes to furniture, but now much of it is in ruins after the raging fire burned nearly everything inside.

More than 100 hundred firefighters battled the flames for several hours before placing it under control.