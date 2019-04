PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Acura is recalling 323,000 SUVs because of a brake light failure.

The company says that water can get into the taillights and cause an electrical problem.

The recall covers the Acura MDX SUVs made from 2014 to 2019.

Acura says no crashes or injuries have been reported because of the problem.