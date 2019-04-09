  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching to identify a group of juveniles who assaulted a 63-year-old man in Center City. The attack happened on the 1300 block of Walnut Street, around 8:04 p.m., on April 2.

Police say the group of juveniles assaulted the man, took his wallet and then fled in unknown directions.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

If you have any information about this crime or suspects, contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

