



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching to identify a group of juveniles who assaulted a 63-year-old man in Center City. The attack happened on the 1300 block of Walnut Street, around 8:04 p.m., on April 2.

Police say the group of juveniles assaulted the man, took his wallet and then fled in unknown directions.

If you have any information about this crime or suspects, contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.