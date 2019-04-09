PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a busy morning for police after a violent night in Philadelphia. Investigators are looking into three separate shootings, including a homicide, happening within one hour of each other.

Police combed through every corner of the 4200 block of Tackawanna Street in East Frankford looking for clues that could help them find a killer.

“We did find businesses and private residences with private surveillance cameras,” said Philadelphia Police Chief inspector Scott Small.

Police are hoping video leads to justice for a 26-year-old man who was shot twice in the shoulder and in the abdomen, just before midnight Monday. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

“At this time, we don’t know a motive for the shooting,” said Small.

Shots also rang out at 6th and Huntingdon Streets, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg. He tried to get to a nearby hospital in a red car, but ended up stopping at Germantown and Sedgley Avenues where he flagged police down for help.

Police say they have surveillance video.

“It appears to be a drive-by shooting. You can see a vehicle, it’s not a clear make of the vehicle, but a vehicle is travelling west,” said Small.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on North Bonsall and West Indiana Streets in North Philadelphia, a man was critically injured after police say he was shot in the head. Authorities say the 27-year-old victim was inside a clubhouse when a shooter or shooters outside the property opened fire.

Bullets went flying through a first-floor window.

“The victim, although we don’t know his name, we do have a nickname. We’re told he is known to just hang out at this corner property,” said Small.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating the motive in each of these cases. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

CBS3 reporter Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.