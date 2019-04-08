By CBS3 Staff
Local

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a dream come true for a local athlete who proves hard work and determination can really pay off! Penn State awarded football player Hunter Kelly a full scholarship for his senior year. Watch the moment Penn State head coach James Franklin makes the announcement.

“HUNTER, YOU’RE ON SCHOLARSHIP!” shouted Franklin.

The news came as a big surprise to the former walk-on offensive lineman from Neshaminy High School.

Making this moment more special, Hunter’s father was at practice to hear the big news.

Afterwards he called his mom.

“I just got done with practice, they put me on scholarship,” Kelly tells his mom.

