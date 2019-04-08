



WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — Wildwood Crest’s days as a “dry town” could be numbered. The borough is asking residents whether they want the sale of alcohol to be allowed.

The Crest has been dry since 1940 and leaders are looking for ways to bring in additional revenue.

A referendum could be introduced in the November election.