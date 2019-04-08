



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Target is gearing up for its annual “ Car Seat Trade-In ” program. The nation’s second-biggest retailer says customers can bring in an old car seat between April 22 and May 4 to get a 20% off coupon.

The coupon can be used towards the price of a new car seat, or other baby gear.

The company says it will accept any car seat.

